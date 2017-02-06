Can you win a derby with zero out of 20 three-point shots? PAOK proved on Saturday you can, as its defense held Aris to bring victory to the host of the Thessaloniki derby in the Basket League, along with the bragging rights in the city for the rest of the regular season.

PAOK came from nine points down to win 62-58 in a thrilling encounter at Pylaia that was reminiscent of the historic derbies between the two Thessaloniki rivals in the 80s and 90s.

The result has brought PAOK into joint fourth, along with Aris and Kolossos, but the three-way tie in in PAOK’s favor for now. Kolossos missed the chance to go alone in fourth going down 78-68 at Promitheas Patras.

Leaders Olympiakos and Panathinaikos scored easy wins, with Olympiakos defeating bottom team Doxa Lefkadas 84-60 on Sunday and Panathinaikos seeing off host Korivos Amaliadas 76-55 on Monday.

Third-placed AEK was challenged all the way by visiting Kymi before winning 71-65, while Lavrio scored a precious away win over Trikala with a 78-75 score. Rethymno is alone in seventh with its 71-56 win over relegation-threatened Apollon Patras.