Larissa MP quits To Potami, leaving centrists with six seats

A lawmaker with To Potami on Tuesday announced his resignation, leaving the centrist party with six seats in the 300-seat House.

Larissa MP Constantinos Bargiotas wrote a letter to party leader Stavros Theodorakis expressing his disappointment with the party’s “failure to produce policy.”

He described To Potami as a party that “has been left without a clear political identity, without a consistent political line and without political alliances.”

Pundits are viewing Bargiotas's decision as a move to join socialist PASOK, which currently holds 17 seats in Parliament.