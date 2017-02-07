NEWS |

 
Larissa MP quits To Potami, leaving centrists with six seats

Politics

A lawmaker with To Potami on Tuesday announced his resignation, leaving the centrist party with six seats in the 300-seat House.

Larissa MP Constantinos Bargiotas wrote a letter to party leader Stavros Theodorakis expressing his disappointment with the party’s “failure to produce policy.”

He described To Potami as a party that “has been left without a clear political identity, without a consistent political line and without political alliances.”

Pundits are viewing Bargiotas's decision as a move to join socialist PASOK, which currently holds 17 seats in Parliament. 

