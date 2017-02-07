Greek Seascapes | Athens | February 8 - May 7

The B&M Theocharakis Foundation in Athens has put together a large-scale exhibition featuring seascapes by acclaimed 19th and 20th century Greek artists. The show is set to open on Wednesday, February 8, and will run through May 7. Going on display are works by Konstantinos Volanakis, Ioannis Altamouras, Constantinos Maleas, Nikolaos Lytras, Konstantinos Parthenis, Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika, Paris Prekas, Panayiotis Tetsis and Maria Filopoulou, among others. Open Fridays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206, www.thf.gr