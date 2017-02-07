Athens police net fake car-salesman in Aegaleo

A 31-year-old was arrested in the western Athens suburb of Aegaleo on Tuesday on suspicion of conning victims out of tens of thousands of euros by pretending he could supply them with cars at low prices.

The unnamed suspect allegedly claimed that he could provide cars that had been repossessed through contacts at local banks.

According to authorities, seven people had fallen for his scam over the last 10 months, netting him 126,800 euros.

The suspect and a 26-year-old alleged accomplice, who police are seeking, face fraud charges.