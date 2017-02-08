COMMENT |

 

Decision time

Greece’s leftist-led government has a clear idea of the compromise which is required in order for it to wrap up the second review of the third bailout agreement. A compromise solution with lenders would put an end to the lingering uncertainty which is killing the country’s real economy.

To be sure, there is no such thing as a magical solution. Nor is there any meaning in waiting for an intervention by US President Donald Trump, for example. The longer we have to wait for a decision and a deal with lenders, the deeper the country will sink into the mire.

Time is not on Greece’s side. Decisions must be made now. The facts will not change.

