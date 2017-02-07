ATHEX: Moderate rise for blue chips

Unimpressed by the International Monetary Fund’s statement on Greece, investors in Greek stocks shifted away from the usually dominant bank sector on Tuesday to focus on other blue chips and secure modest gains for the benchmark on improved turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 623.37 points, adding 0.42 percent to Monday’s 620.75 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.32 percent to end at 1,660.97 points.

The banks index slipped 1.36 percent as Alpha dropped 2.29 percent, Eurobank lost 1.60 percent and National gave up 0.45 percent. Piraeus was a non-mover.

Viohalco outperformed with its 6.76 percent jump, followed by METKA (up 3.55 percent), Piraeus Port Authority (3.17 percent) and Hellenic Exchanges (3.02 percent).

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 31 sustained losses and 33 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.5 million euros, up from Monday’s 27.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.86 percent to close at 67.74 points.