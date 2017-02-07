Another Greek supermarket chain, the Metro group’s MyMarket, is set to make its electronic commerce debut, which, in contrast to other retail models in Greece, is showing rapid growth.

On Tuesday MyMarket announced it was entering a strategic cooperation with Greek online retailer welovesupermarket.gr, participating in the latter’s share capital by acquiring a minority stake. MyMarket will now be able to rival Vassilopoulos, which also has an online supermarket.



Welovesupermarket.gr was created in 2013 by Net Spirit.

The cooperation of the two parties will for the time being remain focused on retail sales, and the effect will become apparent on the site during this month. The welovesupermarket.gr brand will stay on, along with the gradual appearance of MyMarket’s logo.

In the medium term there is also the possibility of cooperation between the partners in wholesale commerce, as both companies are active in this domain too: Therefore, depending on the success of the partnership announced on Tuesday, further options, such as the provision of the click & collect service, for choosing a product online and collecting it at a store, will be examined.