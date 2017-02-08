Katrougalos to meet Moscovici in Brussels

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who is responsible for European affairs, was expected to meet with European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Wednesday in Brussels.

Talks were expected to focus on obstacles surrounding the second review of Greece’s third bailout and geopolitical issues.

Later Wednesday, Katrougalos was scheduled to meet with Greek MEPs, barring those elected with the neofascist Golden Dawn party.