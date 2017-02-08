WHAT’S ON |

 
Miltos Golemas | Athens | February 9 - March 4

TAGS: Exhibition

The Zoumboulakis Gallery presents “Under Construction,” an exhibition of works by Miltos Golemas. Influenced by a construction site across the road from his studio, the artist records the image of the manmade landscape, with a minimal or implied human presence, to explore the notion of creation, or the making of the “new.” Opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoumboulakis Gallery, 20 Kolonaki Square, tel 210.360.8278, www.zoumboulakis.gr

