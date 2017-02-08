Greeks through to Stage 2 of Euro Business Awards

Five Greek companies are among the 110 in Europe to have gone through to the second stage of the European Business Awards 2016/17 sponsored by RSM, having been named Ruban d’Honneur Recipients.

They are AB Vassilopoulos for “The Business of the Year Award with turnover of 150 million euros or higher,” Printec Group for “The Business of the Year Award with turnover of 26-150 million euros,” Coffee Island and Upstream for “The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year,” and Nice n Easy Farm-to-Table Restaurants for “The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award.”

The overall winners will be announced at a Gala Final on May 4 in Dubrovnik, Croatia.