Robbers steal safe from flour factory near Athens

TAGS: Crime

Seven men with covered faces broke into a flour factory in Oinofyta, north of Athens, in the early hours of Wednesday and made off with the company’s safe.

The break-in took place at around 4.30 a.m. and the robbers managed to make a clean getaway.

No details were released concerning the contents of the safe.

Police believe the robbers may be part of the same gang that tied up a security guard and stole the safe of a dairy plant in Aspropyrgos, southeast of Athens, early last month.

