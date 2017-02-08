Cretan murder trio's appeal put off to 2018

Two brothers, aged 27 and 36, and another man aged 29, who were convicted to life in prison for a murder on Crete in May 2015, will have to wait almost a year for their appeal to be heard.

The convicts arrived at the Eastern Crete Appeals Court on Wednesday amid tight security over fears of reprisals.

The three were found guilty of beating a 51-year-old man to death in Iraklio with wooden walking sticks because he asked them to move their vehicle, which was blocking a narrow rural road, in March 2014.

The three defendants asked the court for a postponement to the hearing of their appeal and are now scheduled to appear on January 17, 2018.