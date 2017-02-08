Ex-defense minister denied release for a fourth time

A criminal appeals court in Athens on Wednesday rejected a fourth appeal for early release by former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who is serving a 20-year sentence for money laundering at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison.

Tsochatzopoulos’s lawyers have asked for the early release of their 77-year-old client, citing health problems and saying that they fear for his life.

The court deemed, however, that the former minister’s continued residence at Korydallos Prison “would not cause irreparable damage” to his health.

Tsochatzopoulos was not present in court on Wednesday following his transfer to the Attikon Hospital on Tuesday following a thrombosis relapse.

Doctors described his condition as stable.