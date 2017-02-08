Union accuses government of appointing cronies

Greece's umbrella union for civil servants, known by its acronym ADEDY, on Wednesday accused the government of widespread cronyism.

“ADEDY receives dozens of complaints daily about the appointment of managers to various state services on the basis of clientelist and party-political criteria,” the union said in a statement.

One of the allegations, which was lodged by the Labor Ministry’s employees’ union, accuses Minister Effie Achtzioglou of changing the criteria for the appointment of two new managers and of “violating every sense of of meritocracy.”