FM calls for probe into suspected embezzlement

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Wednesday heralded revelations about alleged swindling of state funds, notably by a nongovernmental organization which, he claimed, squirreled away funding destined for a public project to a private bank account in Central America.

In comments to Parliament on Wednesday, Kotzias said the government has sent 43 alleged cases of embezzlement, including the one with the bank account in Central America, to Greek prosecutors.

“We have sent 43 cases to the prosecutor and I am very proud of that,” Kotzias said, adding that he would hold a press conference soon to provide details of the cases in question.

“We are taking money back,” he said.