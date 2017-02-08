Power execs headed for jail

Three executives of the Energa and Hellas Power electricity companies were to be jailed on Wednesday after a court found them and 11 others guilty of stealing money from the state.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the court convicted Aris Floros and Nikos Dekolis of embezzlement while Stefanos Siafakas, Achilleas Floros and Vassilis Milionis were deemed to be accessories to the theft. Floros, who was also convicted of smuggling, was to be jailed along with Maria Sklavaki and Petros Nikolothanasis, who got terms of seven and 10 years respectively for their role in the scam.

Eight of the 19 suspects who stood trial were cleared. The two companies withheld more than 100 million euros from the Greek state.