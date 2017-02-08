Six more Turkish fugitives enter Greece, plan to seek asylum

Greek police say two more Turkish families have illegally entered the country across a border river and plan to request asylum, claiming they face persecution in Turkey.

Authorities say more than 100 Turks have requested asylum in Greece since the failed July 15 coup in Turkey, including eight servicemen who fled in a military helicopter.

All claim they are in danger in their country, where authorities link them with the attempted coup.

Police said Wednesday they arrested a Tunisian and a Moroccan man for smuggling the Turkish families, for a fee, into Greece over the Evros river, which runs along the two countries' land border.

The Turks were identified as two men, three women and a 1-year-old boy.

They were detained Tuesday, near the border town of Orestiada.

[AP]