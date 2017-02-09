A clear messageCOMMENT
Wednesday’s decision by the Supreme Court’s judges and prosecutors was a momentous one, as they sent a clear message that high-ranking judicial officials will not allow anyone at all to play games with issues and institutions that are at the core of constitutional order.
Greece is going through a particularly tough time right now and it is absolutely imperative that the people are assured that the ethical pillar of justice, though slightly eroded around the edges, still stands firm.