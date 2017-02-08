Significant increase in new cars on the roads

Car registrations posted a remarkable 22.8 percent annual increase in January as 13,096 cars (new or used in other countries) hit the Greek roads for the first time last month, compared to 10,665 in January 2016, according to data released on Wednesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

New cars registered last month amounted to 7,146, up from 6,248 a year earlier, posting growth of 14.4 percent.

Toyota topped sales, followed by Volkswagen and Peugeot.

In contrast, new motorbikes (or first used abroad) with engines over 50 cc fell 37.9 percent last month to reach 1,063, against 1,713 in January 2016.