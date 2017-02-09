Athens bus attacked by sledgehammer-wielding vandals

Four men with covered faces attacked an Athens city bus in the early hours of Thursday, using sledgehammers to smash through the door.

The assailants stopped the bus mid-route on the corner of Galatsiou Avenue and Drsospoulou in Galatsi near downtown Athens at around 5.40 a.m. and started beating down the front door.

Neither the driver nor any of the passengers were injured.

The assailants ran off after attack, which is being viewed by police as part of a string of recent assaults on public transport that have included two trolley buses being firebombed, though there are grave concerns over the fact that the bus in this incident had several passengers on board.