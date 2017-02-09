Antikythera Mechanism | Athens | February 10 - May 28

To complement its ongoing “Voyage” exhibition, the Herakleidon Art Museum is launching a show on the Antikythera Mechanism. “An Ancient Greek Computer” presents pivotal moments in the study of the most complex mechanism of antiquity (2nd-1st century BC), aiming to showcase the advanced scientific knowledge of the ancient Greeks, their mathematical and technological achievements and, most importantly, their innovative spirit. Displays include models of the mechanism, drawings and radiographs, while at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, John Seiradakis, professor emeritus of astronomy at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, will give a talk about the Mechanism and recent research results (admission to the lecture is free, on a first-come, first-served basis). “Voyage: Seafaring and Shipbuilding in Greece from Antiquity to Modern Times” explores the history of maritime voyages and naval architecture through about 40 handmade wooden models of Greek ships which plied the seas from prehistoric times to the middle of the 20th century. The ship models were created by Dimitris Maras, MSc in mechanical engineering and model shipbuilder. Opening hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays to Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Herakleidon Art Museum, 16 Irakleidon, Thiseio, tel 210.346.1981, www.herakleidon-art.gr