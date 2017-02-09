BUSINESS |

 
Two-year Greek bond yields jump

Two-year Greek bond yields rose on Thursday to around 10.09 percent, their highest level since June last year.

Analysts said renewed worries about Greece were exacerbating investor jitters over eurozone stability.

