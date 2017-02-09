BUSINESS 19:14 Two-year Greek bond yields jump TAGS: Markets Two-year Greek bond yields rose on Thursday to around 10.09 percent, their highest level since June last year. Analysts said renewed worries about Greece were exacerbating investor jitters over eurozone stability. [Reuters] Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Aegean to launch Thessaloniki-Tel Aviv service BUSINESS Greek property company Grivalia gets $50 mln IFC loan facility BUSINESS Greek unemployment unchanged in November, still eurozone's highest BUSINESS