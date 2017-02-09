Turkish sailor sentenced over naval base photos

A Turkish sailor was given a one-year suspended prison sentence by an Athens court after being arrested taking photos of a Greek naval base.

The 51-year-old was arrested at the port of Elefsina, west of Athens, earlier this month. According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, he was taking photos of the Salamina Naval Yard from the Turkish cargo vessel Makbule Ana.

The crew member was not in court for the trial. His lawyer said that he had to continue his journey on board the vessel.

She also stressed that no photos were found on the sailor’s mobile phone, which was confiscated by authorities.