Military officers stand Thursday at a gas station in Thessaloniki under which an unexploded World War II bomb was found at a depth of around 5 meters. Authorities are planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from their homes so experts can safely dispose of the bomb on Sunday. Municipal employees in the northern port city have spent the past few days posting notices informing citizens about the presence of the device along with a map of the areas to be evacuated. [AP]