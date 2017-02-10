More Turks arrive seeking asylum

The number of Turks entering Greece and asking for asylum has been increasing steadily in recent months.



Over the last two months, around 100 Turkish nationals have asked for asylum in Greece, Kathimerini understands.



There has been a steady flow of people from Turkey since an attempted coup in the neighboring country last July.



Greek authorities detained six Turkish citizens Thursday in Evros, northeastern Greece.



The two families were made up of two men, three woman and a 1-year-old child. Two other men, a Tunisian and a Moroccan, who are suspected of smuggling them across the border, were arrested.