Minister invites Greeks to register their daily gripes

State Minister Alekos Flambouraris, who recently courted controversy by claiming that there are no longer Greeks who search through trash for food, has called on citizens to report the daily problems they encounter when dealing with the state or public organizations.



Citizens who have a gripe to share can do so by logging on to www.kathimerinotita.gov.gr and filling in a form.



“Solving problems will be our main concern,” said Flambouraris, who claimed that the project’s goal is to “improve the quality of life.”