ATHEX: Local stocks edge lower

Greek stocks pared early losses toward the end of Thursday’s session, but it remained clear that investors were holding back for concrete news about the second bailout review.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 608.79 points, shedding 0.34 percent from Wednesday’s 610.86 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index fell 0.42 percent to end at 1,627.04 points, with banks losing 0.40 percent.

In total 42 stocks advanced, 50 decreased and 31 stayed put.

Turnover came to 37 million euros, against Wednesday’s 64 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia declined 0.39 percent to close at 65.94 points.