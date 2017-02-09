Germany’s major tour operators are reporting an increase in bookings for holidays in Greece this year.

Data from Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary point to a rise of more than 40 percent on last year, while demand for Greek vacations by TUI customers has grown 41 percent year-on-year, according to the online edition of the fvw journal.

DER Touristik has doubled its summer bookings for Greece and FTI is reported to have made strong sales for Greece, along with Spain and Egypt.

Condor Airlines, a member of the Thomas Cook group, announced a new direct flight between Thessaloniki and Frankfurt on Tuesdays and Fridays from May 2 to October 24.