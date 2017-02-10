Dangerous tolerance

The signs that things are coming apart at the seams are multiplying across the country.



When SYRIZA was a small opposition party not so many years ago, it argued that everything is permissible in the name of protest.



Now it is on the receiving end of the fallout from the theory it promoted while in opposition and appears to be showing tolerance to anything that happens in Greece. This is a very dangerous development.



On a daily basis, we witness and learn about damage on the public transportation network, sit-ins, vandalism and endless roadblocks.



The government believes that by showing tolerance to all these incidents it will defuse the tension, allow those involved to blow off steam and then everything will be fine. It is badly mistaken.



These cases are growing in number and soon nobody will be able to control them.