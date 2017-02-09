Paul-Jose Mpoku led Panathinaikos to a big win over Asteras.

Panathinaikos and PAOK have taken a clear advantage for a spot in the semifinals of the Greek Cup after the first leg of the quarterfinals, but Olympiakos and AEK had problems against Atromitos and Platanias respectively.

The Greens thrashed visiting Asteras Tripolis 4-0 on Wednesday in what was arguably their best performance this season. Goals by Nuno Reis, Viktor Klonaridis, Lucas Villafanes and Paul-Jose Mpoku (penalty) reduced next month’s second leg in Tripoli to a mere formality.

PAOK won 2-1 at Xanthi on Thursday for its 13th win in the last 14 games in all competitions, thanks to scorers Yiannis Mystakidis and Aleksandar Prijovic. Djordje Lazic had temporarily equalized for Xanthi.

Olympiakos shared a scoreless draw at home with Atromitos on Wednesday in a game with plenty of chances for both teams. The Reds fielded a quite experimental team, including teenager Panayiotis Retsos who at the age of 18.5 years became the youngest ever Olympiakos captain across all team sports!

Holder AEK also failed to score in the 0-0 game at Platanias on Thursday, but at least the Athens club will have the second leg at home to make amends.