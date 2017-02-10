Merkel says eurozone must remain one bloc

The eurozone must remain as one bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, urging members of the single currency bloc to deliver on their common commitments.



"For me it is not a matter of two speeds within the eurozone," Merkel said. "The eurozone must remain together. And what we agreed on should be delivered together by all the euro member states."



Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Greece would have to leave the eurozone if it failed to meet its bailout commitments.



"The pressure on the Greeks to undertake reform must be maintained so that they become competitive, otherwise they can't remain in the currency area," Schaeuble told public broadcaster ARD. [Reuters]