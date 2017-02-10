Tsipras vows to fight corruption, blames predecessors

Eradicating graft is top priority of the government, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday adding that the SYRIZA-led administration had the "moral high ground" to deal with the problem.

Responding to a question in Parliament by Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the centrist To Potami party, the leftist premier said that widespread corruption was the result of the dysfunctional institutions, complex legal system and power structure installed in Greece in the years after the 1967-74 military dictatorship.

Tsipras vowed to fight corruption braving "the politcal cost" and the “ferocious attacks” from political rivals.