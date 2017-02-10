ND slams Tsipras over corruption remarks

Greece’s conservative opposition has reacted to comments by leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who said corruption in the country is the legacy of previous governments.

In a statement, New Democracy described Tsipras as “the prime minister of lies, failure and entangled interests.”

“The citizens are suffering, the economy has stagnated and the country is in deadlock, yet Tsipras continues to engage in mudslinging and slander,” the statement said.

Only ND can guarantee the economic and social reforms that the country needs, it concluded.