Einsturzende Neubauten | Athens | February 11

Einsturzende Neubauten will play Gazi Music Hall in Athens on Saturday, February 11. The pioneering German industrial outfit (whose name literally translates as “collapsing new buildings”), currently comprising Blixa Bargeld, Alexander Hacke, Jochen Arbeit, N.U. Unruh and Rudolf Moser, will perform songs from their first compilation release, the ironically titled “Greatest Hits.” Admission ranges from 33 to 36 euros for advance bookings (www.viva.gr) and 39 euros at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Gazi Music Hall, 7-13 Iera Odos, Gazi