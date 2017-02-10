Harris Lambrakis Quartet | Athens | February 11

The Harris Lambrakis Quartet – with the frontman on the ney, Nikos Sidirokastritis on drums, Dimitris Theocharis on piano and Dimitris Tsekouras on double bass – plays its own brand of modal jazz, infusing it with the traditional sounds of Epirus. The band will present material from its latest album, “Lafina,” in a show at the Onassis Cultural Center on Saturday, February 11, starting at 9 p.m. Admission costs 18 euros (14 euros reduced). The artists will be available for a discussion with the audience after the show.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr