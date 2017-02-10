Savvopoulos | Athens | February 11, 18 & 25

Dionysis Savvopoulos takes the stage at Gazarte in a special show commemorating his 1966 hit album “Fortigo,” in which he'll perform career-spanning songs intermixed with anecdotes. The prominent singer-songwriter will be joined on stage by singers Katerina Polemi, Themos Skandamis and Evi Mazi, as well as musicians Yiotis Kiourtsoglou and Dimitris Lappas. Shows start at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10-33 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11876, Public, Reload, Seven Spots, Media Markt, Evripidis stores) and 13-36 euros at the door.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, gazarte.gr