Art Workshop | Athens | February 12

The Museum of Children’s Art is organizing a virtual tour of the Pompidou Center in Paris to learn all about the Dada movement and a workshop on how to turn an ordinary object into art, on Sunday, February 12. The first session, from 11 a.m. to 12.20 p.m., is for children aged 4-6 and costs 17 euros for one child and one adult or 22 euros for two children and one adult. The second, running from 12.40-2 p.m. is for ages 5-8 and costs 12 euros per child, with a 10 percent discount for siblings. Reservations are necessary, at tel 210.331.2621 or by e-mail at contact@childrensartmuseum.gr.

Museum of Children’s Art, 9 Kodrou, Plaka, tel 210.331.2621, www.childrensmuseum.gr