Prague Philharmonic | Athens | February 13-14

The world-renowned Prague Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates Valentine’s Day with two concerts titled “Love Goes to the Movies” at the Pallas Theater in Athens on Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14. The ensemble is conducted by Friedemann Riehle and presents soloists Sabina Olijve on vocals, Natalia Lisniak on the violin and Marcel Javorcek on piano. The concert includes emblematic pieces written for films such as “Doctor Zhivago,” “Gone With the Wind,” “Out of Africa,” “West Side Story” and “Titanic,” among many others. Performances start at 9 p.m. and admission ranges from 20 to 58 euros (17 euros reduced). Tickets can be purchased at Public, Seven Spots, Reload, Media Markt and Evripidis outlets, online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100, www.ellthea.gr