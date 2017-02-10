Italian Embassy to pay tribute to POWs who died on SS Oria in 1944

On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Italian Embassy will hold a ceremony at the memorial on the Athens-Sounio road to commemorate the more than 4,000 Italian prisoners of war who perished on the SS Oria off Cape Sounio on February 12, 1944, as they were being shipped to Nazi death camps.

The steamboat went down in a storm and its wreck was discovered by a Greek diver in 1999.

The ceremony will be attended by political and military officials from both Italy and Greece.