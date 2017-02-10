NEWS |

 
‘Spy’ wanted in US arrested in Athens

TAGS: Crime, Defense

A 52-year-old Chinese national faced an Athens prosecutor on Friday following his arrest on Thursday at a central Athens hotel by Greek police who said he is wanted in the USA for allegedly trading in military-grade satellite modems aimed at collecting, decodifying and disseminating intelligence.

According to police sources, the 52-year-old had been working for a Chinese shipping firm.

He arrived in Athens from China on February 7 and was arrested in central Athens two days later, the sources said.

