EU migration commissioner meets with Greek PM on refugee crisis, Ukraine visit

The refugee crisis and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s discussions during his visit to Ukraine topped the agenda of talks between the latter and European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos in Athens on Friday.

The two men met in Tsipras’s office in Parliament following a visit by Avramopoulos to the US, where he met with several members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

In televised comments ahead of his talks with Tsipras, Avramopoulos said he was keen to brief the Greek premier on “a series of interesting developments in the area of immigration and security.”

He added that he and Tsipras would examine “how we can move forward with greater speed,” apparently referring to a slow-moving scheme aimed at relocating thousands of migrants from Greece to other EU member-states.