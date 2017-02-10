Four Athens metro stations closed on weekend for works

Four Athens metro stations will remain closed over the weekend as part of ongoing work to install turnstiles throughout the system.

The stations that will be closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday are Omonia, Neos Cosmos, Elaionas and Holargos are Omonia, Neos Cosmos, Elaionas and Holargos; trains will pass through them without stopping.

Commuters can consult the telematics.oasa.gr website or the OASA Telematics app for bus routes to alternative metro stations.