PM defends government's record in fight against graft

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras clashed in Parliament on Friday with the leader of centrist Potami, Stavros Theodorakis, in a debate about the government’s declared war on corruption.

Tsipras claimed that his administration has done more in two years than New Democracy and PASOK did in 40. “We don’t claim to have a magic wand,” Tsipras said. “You must admit though that our results are significant.”

Tsipras called on ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to press German officials to extradite former Siemens Hellas executive Michalis Christoforakos, who is wanted in Greece in connection with a cash-for-contracts scandal.

ND hit back, accusing Tsipras of “mudslinging and slander.”

Theodorakis called on Tsipras to probe the source of his ministers’ wealth, particularly that of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.