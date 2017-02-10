Taxpayers with hidden incomes are not coming clean

Some 13,000 declarations of incomes from previous years have been submitted to tax authorities so far this year, but they do not include any from taxpayers who have voluntarily decided to disclose previously hidden incomes or accounts abroad.

Instead they only concern taxpayers whom tax authorities have issued with ultimatums, and have only made the declarations in order to take advantage of the favorable system that reduces their dues.

Tax officers are pessimistic, saying those who have stashed money from undeclared incomes in mattresses, safe deposit boxes or abroad are unlikely to come forth.