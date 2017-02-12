PEDY clinic set to extend duty shifts

Authorities plan to ease congestion at public hospital emergency units across the Greek capital by extending operating hours at the Primary National Healthcare Network (PEDY) clinic on Alexandras Avenue in Athens.

Authorities recently announced that as of March the clinic will stay open for an additional two hours until 10 p.m. on weekdays and that weekend shifts will be extended to a 24-hour basis.

The doctors on duty will cover the areas of general medicine, pediatrics, cardiology and orthopedics, while a radiologist, biopathologist and surgeon will also be on hand.

Health officials said there is enough medical staff to cover the extra hours, while PEDY clinics in Kallithea and Maroussi are expected to follow suit in the coming months.