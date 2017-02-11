MULTIMEDIA |

 
Couriers, delivery staff air grievances outside Parliament

Couriers and food delivery workers drove their motorcycles and scooters past Parliament in downtown Athens on Saturday, calling on the government to establish a minimum wage for them. Seven years of crisis have hit blue-collar workers in Greece particularly hard with many working for a pittance and usually with no insurance as they compete with the growing ranks of unemployed people trying to make ends meet. It is estimated that around 30,000 people work as couriers and in food delivery in Attica alone. [ANA-MPA]

