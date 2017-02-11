Street dealer collared in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of selling drugs by stashing cannabis and heroin inside empty cigarette lighters and peddling the narcotics in the city’s Toumba neighborhood.

Police said they arrested another four people who were found to have purchased drugs from the 41-year-old. One of the four suspects reportedly tried to avoid arrest by locking himself in his car.

All five were expected to face a prosecutor.