Xanthi put an end to PAOK’s winning streak with a goalless draw in Thrace on Sunday leaving Panionios alone in second chasing runaway Super League leader Olympiakos, both of whom won on Saturday, while Panathinaikos scored four goals for the second time in four days.

PAOK had beaten Xanthi for the Cup (2-1) on Wednesday, but when it returned to the same ground at Pigadia of Xanthi its strikers were unable to find the target, credit also going to Xanthi’s Serb keeper Zivko Zivkovic. This result has left PAOK in third and Xanthi in fifth.

Panionios is two points above PAOK and 13 behind Olympiakos after its 1-0 win at bottom club Veria, having Ben Mohamed to thank for his early goal.

Olympiakos therefore needs six wins in the 10 remaining games for its seventh consecutive league title, emerging victorious from its home match with Larissa with a 2-0 score. Both goals came in the first 10 minutes, from youngster Thanassis Androutsos and the league’s top scorer Brown Ideye – it was his 13th goal. Androutsos’s goal on the 14th second of the game, was the second fastest in Olympiakos’s history.

Marcus Berg scored a second-half hat-trick to lead Panathinaikos to a 4-0 win over visiting Panetolikos on Sunday, just four days after the Greens had downed Asteras Tripolis by the same score for the Cup. Robin Lod scored the host’s other goal at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

In other weekend games Platanias and PAS Giannina drew 3-3 in a thrilling encounter at Hania, Atromitos beat Asteras 1-0 at Tripoli and Kerkyra saw off Levadiakos 1-0.

On Monday AEK travels to Iraklis.