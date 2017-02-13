Court overturns DOL ruling

Overturning an earlier ruling, Court of First Instance President Vassiliki Basta on Monday approved a request by employees at the Lambrakis Media Group (DOL) to allow one of the news organization’s bank accounts to remain active so that the work at Ta Nea daily and it’s sister paper, weekly To Vima, can continue and the staff can be paid.



Workers had asked for the creditor banks to leave one account untouched so that revenues from newspaper sales could be paid into it and used to keep the newspaper in print.



Ta Nea was founded in 1931, and To Vima in 1922. Both employ about 500 people.