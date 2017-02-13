Germany committed to Greece bailout program, Merkel spokesman says

Germany is committed to making a success of Greece's bailout program, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, when asked if Greece leaving the eurozone was an option.

"For years, eurozone member states, including Germany, have shown active solidarity with Greece with the goal to bring this country to a path of sustainable finances and economic growth," Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

"It is a mission that has dragged on for many years and we are holding on to it," he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer added: "We want to keep the eurozone whole, including Greece, and we will support everything that helps Greece. That's why we want the aid program to continue to be successful." [Reuters]